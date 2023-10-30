Coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Nacua is dealing with some knee swelling and might take it easy in practice this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

In Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Nacua logged 57 of a possible 62 snaps on offense, en route to catching three of his seven targets for 43 yards. Based on McVay's comments, it looks like the wideout could possibly be limited in practice come Wednesday, but so far there's nothing to suggests that Nacua's status for this weekend's game against the Packers is in danger.