Nacua (hip), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Denver, has been hampered by a groin injury that has impacted his explosiveness, and while the Rams haven't taken surgery "entirely off the table," the issue is considered "short term," with a return possible sooner rather than later, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams have listed Nacua with a hip injury on official practice reports since Friday, Sept. 18, a span in which he hasn't practiced while head coach Sean McVay termed the issue "soreness in his groin" unrelated to the psoas discomfort that he tended to in training camp. McVay also told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Friday that if Nacua doesn't play this weekend, he likely will be back Week 4 at Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 4, barring a setback. Assuming Nacua is inactive this Sunday, Davante Adams will handle No. 1 WR duties for a second contest in a row.