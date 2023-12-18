Nacua recorded five receptions on eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Commanders. He added two rushes for three yards.

Nacua matched Cooper Kupp for the team lead in targets, though his inconsistent production of late continued. His longest catch of the day went for 18 yards, but three of his five receptions went for single-digit yard gains. Overall, Nacua has 50 or fewer yards in four of his last seven games, though he's reached at least 70 yards in his three other contests in that span.