Nacua had five receptions on 10 targets for 56 yards while taking two carries for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime playoff win against Chicago.

Nacua's 62 yards from scrimmage fell short of expectations in the divisional round given his recent string of hot play, and the fact that the playoff contest nearly went five quarters. The stud wideout will get another opportunity to post gaudy numbers in the NFC Championship Game against Seattle after the Rams narrowly survived Sunday's overtime thriller. Nacua is primed to go off against the division foe after registering a ridiculous 19-300-2 receiving line in two meetings against the Seahawks this regular season.