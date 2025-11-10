Nacua brought in five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-26 win over San Francisco.

Nacua showed no ill effects from the minor chest injury he picked up in last week's contest, rewarding managers with his second score in as many appearances. Co-star Davante Adams (oblique) picked up a minor injury at the tail end of the win, but early indications point towards both superstar wideouts being available for next Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Seahawks. Nacua is putting together another strong fantasy campaign, compiling 830 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across eight healthy games.