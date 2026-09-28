Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams are "hopeful" Nacua (hip) will return to action for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua has missed the past two gams due to a hip injury (on official practice reports) or what McVay alternatively has called "soreness in his groin" that's unrelated to the psoas discomfort the wide receiver dealt with in training camp. McVay relayed to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Friday that if Nacua doesn't play Sunday at Denver, which came to pass, he likely will be available Week 4. McVay was more subdued Monday, also telling Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that Nacua's upcoming status is "to be determined." As a result, the will he or won't he suit up with Nacua likely will continue until close to next weekend's kickoff or even beyond that point.