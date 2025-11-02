Nacua sustained a chest injury during Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Nacua took a jet sweep for three yards in the middle of the third quarter, and, as he was tackled, his chest took the brunt of the football hitting the ground. The Rams are running away with Sunday's contest, so the team may exercise caution and keep him on the sideline for the final quarter and change. Nacua had seven catches (on eight targets) for 95 yards and one touchdown and the sole rush at the time of his exit.