Nacua (oblique) caught 15 of 20 targets for 147 yards and no touchdowns while adding four yards on two carries in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Nacua followed up last week's breakout 10-catch, 119-yard performance with an even-gaudier receiving line against one of the league's top defenses. The 23-year-old didn't show any ill effects from the oblique injury that left him with a questionable tag heading into Sunday's loss. Nacua also displayed his versatility on a pair of rushing attempts, which was a part of his game over his last two year's at BYU (39 carries for 357 yards and five TDs). The only missing piece in the rookie's fantasy game so far has been the lack of a touchdown, but the overall results have been impressive through two games. Nacua will look to continue racking up catches when the Rams take on the Bengals next Monday.