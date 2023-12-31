Nacua (hip) caught five of eight targets for 118 yards and rushed twice for 19 yards in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Most of Nacua's game-high receiving yardage total came on an 80-yard catch in the third quarter, which set up a two-yard Kyren Williams rushing touchdown on the next play. Williams scored three touchdowns and Cooper Kupp caught one, while Nacua remained stuck on five touchdowns. Nacua's up to 101 catches for 1,445 yards, leaving him just 28 receiving yards shy of Bill Groman's rookie record of 1,473 heading into the Week 18 season finale in San Francisco.