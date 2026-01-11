Nacua recorded 10 receptions on 18 targets for 111 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round win over the Panthers. He added three rushes for 14 yards and an additional score.

Nacua got off to a hot start, logging three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown on the Rams' first offensive possession. He then capped off the team's third drive with a five-yard score that came on a backwards pass from Matthew Stafford. Nacua also uncharacteristically dropped a wide-open pass heading into halftime that would have been another long touchdown, though he made up for that by breaking up a potential interception late in the fourth quarter to help the Rams advance. All told, he played a key role in the win and will remain a focal point of the offense in the upcoming divisional round.