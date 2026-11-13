The Rams placed Nacua (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

With this transaction officially in the books, Nacua will be required to miss at least the next four games due to the PCL and MCL sprains and turf-toe injury that he sustained near the end of this past Sunday's win at Washington. During the initial stage of Nacua's absence, the Rams will lean on Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith at wide receiver until Davante Adams (hamstring) is ready to return from injured reserve.