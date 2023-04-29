The Rams took Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Nacua has an interesting profile coming off of a productive run at BYU to close his collegiate career. He showed the ability to serve as both a deep threat and possession receiver, but he lacks the athleticism desired for an NFL receiver. Of note, Nacua also missed games throughout his career due to minor injuries, so to have a chance at making the Rams' roster he'll have to stay on the field throughout training camp and the preseason.