Nacua corralled seven of 11 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 34-7 rout of the Buccaneers.

Nacua finished the one-sided affair as the Rams' leading receiver on a team-high 11 targets, but he took a back seat to teammate Davante Adams in the scoring department after the latter cashed in a pair of Matthew Stafford's three touchdown strikes on Sunday Night Football. The 24-year-old Nacua has seen his elite production dip ever so slightly since Los Angeles' Week 8 bye after failing to crack 100 yards from scrimmage in all four appearances over that span. To put things into perspective, the BYU product had accomplished that feat four times in the six games predating the bye. Nacua is still on track to have an elite fantasy campaign, as he currently sits just 53 yards shy of a 1,000-yard receiving season in just 10 games played.