Nacua finished with nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 117 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to Philadelphia.

Fresh off a season-best performance, Nacua was back at it again with another 100-plus yard showing. Unlike last week, the budding star was unable to hit pay dirt, and the Rams suffered a loss instead of a win. Nacua is averaging eight receptions and 111 receiving yards in the four games in which he has played 50 percent or more of his team's offensive snaps. More impressively, the BYU product has been posting these WR1-type numbers with fellow wideout Cooper Kupp in the lineup. Nacua is giving fantasy managers a strong push in the second half of the season after going down with a serious knee injury in Week 1.