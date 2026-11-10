The Rams are expected to place Nacua (knee/toe) on injured reserve in the coming days due to injuries that will likely sideline him for at least one month, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Though head coach Sean McVay wasn't willing to commit to a timeline for Nacua's recovery when he addressed the matter Monday, the wideout looks as though he'll get the next four games off, at a minimum, while he contends with an MCL and PCL sprain in his right knee as well as turf toe. Los Angeles will likely make Nacua's move to IR official at some point prior to Sunday's game in Arizona, leaving the Rams without their top two wideouts for at least one contest since Davante Adams (hamstring) isn't projected to be activated from IR until at least Week 11. Given the lack of healthy dependable options in the receiver room, the Rams could be actively looking to acquire an established wideout prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.