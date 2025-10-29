Rams coach Sean McVay said Nacua (ankle) will be limited in practice Wednesday , Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a low left-ankle sprain versus Baltimore in Week 6. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nacua is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday versus New Orleans, but unless he's able to upgrade to full practice reps Thursday and/or Friday, the star wideout will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend. McVay confirmed Wednesday that barring any setbacks, Nacua is trending toward a return versus New Orleans, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.