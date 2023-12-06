Nacua (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

In the wake of playing through pain this past Sunday against the Browns, Nacua was revealed to be dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder by coach Sean McVay on Monday. Two days later, McVay elaborated on Nacua's capped session, saying "I don't know what that means because he did everything." That comment alone implies Nacua likely isn't in danger of sitting out the Rams' Week 14 road matchup with the Ravens, but his status still should be watched as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his potential to play in that contest.