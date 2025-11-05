Coach Sean McVay said that imaging on Nacua's ribs was returned negative, and while the wide receiver will be limited at Wednesday's practice, he should be able to play Sunday at San Francisco, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua exited early from this past Sunday's win against the Saints with what initially was termed a chest injury, but McVay clarified afterward that he hurt his ribs. McVay then told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he felt "optimistic... in regard to where we're potentially heading." There's a decent chance Nacua has practice restrictions all week, with Friday's injury report to reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game.