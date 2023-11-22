Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

During a media session Monday, McVay revealed that Nacua was tending to a shoulder injury after Sunday's win versus the Seahawks, and it's now impacting his on-field work during Week 12 prep. Nacua at least is practicing, though, which can't be said for Cooper Kupp due to the low ankle sprain that knocked him out of Week 11 action. With the health of the Rams' top two pass catchers up in the air, the situation bears watching to see if one or both may miss Sunday's game at Arizona.