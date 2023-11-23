Nacua (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua was dealing with a shoulder issue, it was no surprise that he opened Week 12 prep with practice restrictions. But with a full session under his belt Thursday, he's set to be available Sunday at Arizona. At the same time, the Rams' No. 1 wide receiver Cooper Kupp followed up Wednesday's absence with a cap on his reps one day later, leaving a question mark for the team's passing game ahead of the weekend. Friday's injury report may be revealing as it pertains to the potential for Kupp to play Sunday and thus its possible impact on Nacua.