Nacua (hip) is considered by the Rams "to be a pre-game decision" for Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nacua sat out practice both Friday and Saturday with what was officially listed as a hip injury and what head coach Sean McVay said was "soreness in his groin," leaving his status up in the air for Week 2. Nacua was given a questionable designation, and while it seems he will have a chance to take the field Monday night, fantasy players will want to have another option at the ready in case he is unable to give it a go.