The Rams remain optimistic that Nacua (knee/toe) will be able to return to action Week 14 versus the 49ers or Week 15 versus the Cowboys, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

While the Rams have yet to officially rule Nacua out for their Week 10 game at Arizona, head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that the wideout was likely to land on injured reserve. It's unclear if the Rams are still planning on deactivating Nacua, however; they placed fellow receiver Jordan Whittington (back) on IR on Tuesday, while Nacua remained a member of the 53-man roster. With a bye on tap Week 11, the Rams could be compelled to keep Nacua off IR if they believe he can play Week 14, which would mean that he misses three games rather than four required for an IR stint. Whatever the case, the Rams will have to get by a depleted pass-catching group in the short term, as Nacua, Whittington, Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) are all sidelined with injuries.