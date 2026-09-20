Nacua (hip), who is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants "is trending the wrong way" in advance of the Week 2 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being added to the Rams' injury report Friday, Nacua proceeded to miss the team's final two practices of the week due to a sore hip. Though the Rams are likely to treat Nacua as a gameday decision with a call on his status perhaps going all the way up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the wideout currently seems to be trending toward sitting out the Week 2 contest. With that in mind, fantasy managers planning on including Nacua in lineups this week will want to have an alternative option available to pivot to Monday in the event he sits out.