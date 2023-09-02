Nacua could step into a top-three role at wide receiver if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) isn't ready for Week 1 at Seattle, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams don't have much else behind Kupp at wide receiver, with Nacua joined by Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson. The report suggests Nacua likely would play ahead of Skowronek and Robinson, two veterans with experience as NFL starters but not much in the way of receiving production. It sounds like Nacua, a rookie fifth-round pick, will be only fourth or fifth on the depth chart if Kupp is able to play.