Rams coach Sean McVay said Nacua (ankle) will not participate in practice Wednesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McVay previously labeled Nacua "day-to-day" due to the left ankle injury the star wideout suffered during Los Angeles' win over the Ravens in Week 6, but his status remains uncertain for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. For any chance of suiting up Week 7, it stands to reason that Nacua will need to log at least limited practice activity Thursday and/or Friday. The Rams have an upcoming Week 8 bye, however, so it's possible that the team could simply allow Nacua to rest and target a tentative return in Week 10 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 2.