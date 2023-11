Nacua brought in four of eight targets for 27 yards in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Nacua and Cooper Kupp curiously combined for only seven catches for 45 yards on an afternoon where Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, with those scores all going to either Kyren Williams or Tyler Higbee. Nacua has now been under 50 receiving yards in three of his past four games, an undesirable stretch he'll aim to snap in a Week 13 home matchup against the Browns.