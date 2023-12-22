Nacua brought in nine of 11 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Nacua paced the Rams in receptions and receiving yards while checking in just one target behind Cooper Kupp's team-leading 12. The standout rookie helped the Rams get off to a strong start, recording a two-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter for the first points of the night. Nacua bested his previous high in receiving yards by one in what was his sixth time clearing the century mark this season, and he'll aim to put together a successful encore on the road against a suspect Giants secondary during a Week 17 matchup on New Year's Eve.