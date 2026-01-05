Nacua hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown while taking two carries for 24 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Cardinals.

Nacua entered Sunday's contest with 119 catches over 15 healthy starts in 2025, which put him in a dead heat with Cardinals TE Trey McBride for the league lead in receptions. So it was fitting that both of the superstars' teams faced off against one another in the final game of the regular season. The wideout outproduced the tight end in this individual competition after Nacua secured 10 of his 11 targets compared to McBride's seven and eight respectively. The 24-year-old Nacua added 24 rushing yards to give fantasy managers an even 100 yards from scrimmage to go along with his 11th touchdown as the Rams secured the victory and the NFC's fifth seed with the playoffs set to commence next week. The NFL's reception leader will be busy against Carolina's talented secondary when Nacua and the Rams visit the Panthers in the wild-card round.