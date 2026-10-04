Nacua (hip) caught nine of 12 targets for 125 yards and added a two-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Nacua looked spry in his return from a two-game absence due to a hip injury that was also termed groin soreness. He had just one catch in the first half but scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The star wide receiver came alive as a pass catcher in the second half as the Rams stormed back from a 10-point deficit with two unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns. Nacua's injury appears to be in the rearview mirror heading into a Week 5 home game against the Bills.