Nacua will serve as the Rams' No. 3 wide receiver with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's contest against Seattle, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic reports.

The fifth-round pick will be thrust into a fairly significant role to start his career as one of the starting wideouts for the Rams along with Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell for Sunday's showdown with the Seahawks. Nacua made his only appearance in the preseason count with a 3-32-1 line on five targets, and the BYU product also earned high praise from coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp's hamstring injury could potentially land him on IR, so Nacua's increased role could extend beyond this week.