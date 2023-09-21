Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (oblique) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua also didn't practice last Thursday due to an oblique injury before returning to Friday's session as a limited participant, and with two more chances to get back on the field during Week 3 prep, he could very well avoid a designation for Monday's game at Cincinnati. McVay himself added Thursday that the Rams expect Nacua to be available for that contest, but the wide receiver's status nonetheless bears watching in the coming days. Through two games to start his career, Nacua is on a torrid pace that includes 25 catches (on 35 targets) for 266 yards and no touchdowns.