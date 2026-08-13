Rams' Puka Nacua: Not spotted at practice Thursday

Nacua (groin) doesn't appear to be participating in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua's absence isn't unexpected, as initial reports after he left Tuesday's practice due to a groin injury suggested that the star wide receiver could be sidelined "a few days." He looks unlikely at this point to suit up in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, but there has been no indication that Nacua's availability for Week 1 against the 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10 is in question.