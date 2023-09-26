Nacua (oblique) secured five of seven targets for 72 yards during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

The talented rookie was on pace for a fairly lackluster performance on the evening before a 37-yard reception late in the fourth quarter helped salvage the day from a fantasy perspective. Nacua still enjoyed the second highest target share on the team behind Tutu Atwell and tied with Kyren Williams. Through three weeks, Nacua sits with a 30-348-0 receiving line, with the zero in the touchdown department being the only blemish on his impressive fantasy resume, and continues to be an integral part of the Rams' passing game with a favorable matchup against the Colts on deck in Week 4.