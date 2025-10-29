Nacua (ankle) officially was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

After coach Sean McVay told Grosbard that Nacua would be limited in his return to practice Wednesday, the wide receiver was seen looking crisp while making cuts and running routes, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua initially suffered a low left-ankle sprain Week 6 at Baltimore and then sat out a Week 7 matchup with the Jaguars in London, but with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he appears as if he'll miss just one game as a result of the injury. He'll have two more chances to get back to full before the Rams potentially clear him ahead of Sunday's contest against the Saints.