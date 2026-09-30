Nacua (hip) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua thus upheld coach Sean McVay's expectations of the stud wide receiver as the Rams kicked off Week 4 prep. After missing the last two games due to a hip injury that McVay alternatively has called soreness in his groin, Nacua also is expected to play in Sunday's game at Philadelphia, as McVay told Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site on Wednesday. How Nacua fares at practice Thursday and Friday likely will determine if he heads into the weekend with a designation.