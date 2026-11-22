Nacua (knee) is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 months after undergoing MCL surgery, which means he likely won't be able to return to action even if the Rams advance to the Super Bowl, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This update provides a firmer timeline than prior reports and confirms Nacua won't be available for the remainder of the regular season or the playoffs. The Rams have already placed him on injured reserve and will look to others to help fill the massive void in the WR corps left by Nacua's injury. Davante Adams (hamstring) should eventually take on a heavy target share, but he's also on IR and isn't expected to return until at least Week 13. That leaves Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith as the current healthy wideouts on the team's 53-man roster ahead of next Wednesday's tilt versus the Packers.