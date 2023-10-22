Nacua recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 154 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Nacua had totaled only 97 yards in the two games since Cooper Kupp had returned from injured reserve. However, with Kupp's impact negated by the Steelers' defensive defensive strategy, Nacua re-emerged to record his fourth 100-yard game of the season. The only thing missing from his performance was a trip to the end zone, though he provided the Rams' offense with an explosive element, tallying three catches of at least 30 yards and five that went for at least 20 yards. Nacua won't be as consistent with Kupp in the mix, though this performance clearly illustrates he still has plenty of upside.