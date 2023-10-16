Nacua secured four of seven targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Cardinals.

The talented rookie was second on the team in targets for the second straight week since Cooper Kupp's return from injury, but that was about the only thing similar between the two performances. Nacua had a critical drop on what would've been an easy touchdown in the first quarter, and the BYU product would only see three more short targets from there for the rest of the game. It was clear that there would be a downturn in Nacua's production with Kupp's return, but through two games it looks like his role may be more limited than it appeared after last week's respectable 7-71-1 line. One glimmer of hope for fantasy managers is the complete lack of targets for anyone outside of the top two wideouts; Matthew Stafford attempted just five passes to the rest of the team combined, giving Nacua some hope for a bounce-back showing against the Steelers in Week 7.