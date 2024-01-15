Nacua caught nine of 10 targets for 181 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions.

Nacua delivered a stellar performance in his playoff debut after a record-setting rookie season, highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. The game's pivotal play was an incomplete pass to Nacua, though, as a Detroit defender grabbed his jersey on a third-down target from Matthew Stafford in the final minutes. A penalty would have set the Rams up in field-goal range, but the missed call led to a punt, and Detroit proceeded to run out the final 4:07, putting an end to Nacua's magical rookie season. After racking up 105 catches, 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, Nacua has gone from an unheralded fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2023 to one of the league's most coveted targets in fantasy drafts heading into the 2024 season.