Nacua (chest) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua noted as much and also relayed that his ribs "feel good" after making an early exit from this past Sunday's win against the Saints. Coach Sean McVay told Grosbard on Wednesday that scans of Nacua's ribs came back negative, and after following up a limited showing to begin Week 10 prep with no restrictions one day later, he's in the clear ahead of Sunday's road showdown with the 49ers.