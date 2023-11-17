Nacua (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Nacua emerged from the Rams' Week 8 loss in Dallas with some swelling in his knee, but he was able to suit up in the team's last game Week 9 at Green Bay, where he hauled in three of seven targets for 32 yards. He'll be welcoming back quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) for the first time since Week 8, so Nacua may be poised for a rebound Sunday against a Seahawks defense that has surrendered the 11th-most catches (127) and 12th-most touchdowns (nine) to opposing wide receivers in nine games this season.