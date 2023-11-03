Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua is dealing with some swelling his knee in the wake of the Rams' Week 8 defeat in Dallas. As a result, he was limited in the first two sessions of Week 9 prep, and his status will remain clouded until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Nacua is able to suit up, it's unclear who will be under center for L.A. with Matthew Stafford a game-time decision due to a sprained UCL in his right thumb. Brett Rypien will get the nod if Stafford is unable to go.