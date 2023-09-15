Nacua (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Nacua to play despite being a mid-week addition to the injury report. If so, the rookie should be one of the focal points of the Rams offense after catching 10 passes Week 1 at Seattle, though Nacua gets a tougher matchup this time around against the vaunted 49ers defense. In the event of a setback ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, Ben Skowronek would be the favorite replace Nacua alongside Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell in the three-wide formations that dominate McVay's offense.