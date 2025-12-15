Rams' Puka Nacua: Quickly returns after cramping
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nacua (cramps) has returned to Sunday's game against the Lions, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Nacua was briefly deemed questionable to return in the fourth quarter but retook the field on the team's next possession. He is working on a second consecutive performance with 167 or more receiving yards.
More News
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Questionable due to cramps•
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Biggest fantasy output of 2025•
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Six grabs in loss to Carolina•
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Leading receiver in blowout win•
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Team's leading receiver in Week 11•
-
Rams' Puka Nacua: Hits paydirt again Sunday•