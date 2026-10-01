Nacua (hip) officially was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Prior to Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase told Grosbard that Nacua was expected to be a full participant, and the wide receiver himself told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com afterward that he was full. The resulting practice report said otherwise, and he thus still has some work to do potentially avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.