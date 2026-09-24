Nacua (hip) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua now hasn't practiced for the past week due to a hip injury, though head coach Sean McVay has alternatively called the issue "soreness in his groin." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network even reported Thursday morning that Nacua didn't seem to be making much progress in his recovery from the concern, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's game at Denver. Nacua will have one more chance to mix into drills Friday, after which the Rams could make a ruling on his availability for Week 3. If Nacua isn't able to suit up this weekend, Davante Adams again will be the unquestioned top pass catcher for QB Matthew Stafford.