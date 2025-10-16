Nacua (ankle) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua is tending to a left ankle sprain following this past Sunday's win at Baltimore that has left him "day-to-day," as coach Sean McVay called the wide receiver Monday, per Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Since then, Nacua has missed the first two practices of Week 7 prep as the Rams prepare to travel to London for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. The team could err on the side of caution with Nacua with a Week 8 bye on tap, but ultimately Friday's injury report will reveal his chances to suit up this weekend.