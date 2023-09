Nacua (oblique) practiced on a limited basis Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, Nacua got back on the practice field Friday after sitting out Thursday's session, but the rookie wide receiver still isn't able to handle a full workload due to a lingering oblique injury. Nacua will have one more chance to get back to all activity Saturday before the Rams potentially hand him a designation for Monday's game at Cincinnati.