Nacua (head) returned to Sunday's game versus the Texans, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua took a hit to the helmet at the end of a nine-yard catch on the Rams' second possession that caused a notable cut on his forehead. He was deemed questionable to return as he underwent a concussion check, but before getting back on the field, he was seen with a bandage over the wound, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Nacua will look to build upon the three catches (on four targets) for 23 yards that he put up prior to his earlier exit.