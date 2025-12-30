Nacua finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Nacua was unable to feast on Atlanta the way he did last week against Seattle (12-225-2) in teammate Davante Adams' (hamstring) first missed game of the season. The Falcons' talented secondary did an excellent job of limiting the Rams' remaining superstar for the majority of Monday Night Football. Nacua couldn't be held down for the entire contest and hit pay dirt on an 11-yard screen pass to knot the game up at 24 with 4:42 remaining. After the loss head coach Sean McVay told the media that he plans on playing all of his healthy starters against the Cardinals in Week 18 despite having little to play for regarding the team's playoff standing. This affords Nacua one last opportunity this regular season to build on his career-best 119/1,639/9 receiving line.